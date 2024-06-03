Duke Blue Devils news roundup: Blue Devil Baseball and softball seasons end, more
Here is your Duke Blue Devils news roundup for June 3, 2024.
Duke baseball eliminated at Norman Regional
Over the weekend, the Duke baseball team competed in the Normal Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils were unable to advance to the Super Regional Round.
Things got off to a poor start in the form of a 4-1 loss to UCONN on Friday. In a game that saw Duke leave nine runners on base, each team scored in the first inning.
However, the Blue Devils would allow the Huskies to plate two runs in the top of the sixth and one more in the top of the ninth. Meanwhile, Duke would strike out nine times as UCONN starter Ian Cook tossed 5.2 innings allowing only one run and four hits.
Saturday, Duke responded with a 6-2 win over Oral Roberts. The Blue Devils broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the fourth and then broke things open with four more in the sixth. ORU answered with a run in the sixth and each team plated a single run in the eighth.
Jimmy Evans had the big blow for Duke on Saturday with a two-run homer in the sixth. Meanwhile, five Blue Devil hurlers combined to hold ORU to just five hits on the afternoon.
The win set up an elimination game with the host team, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Unfortunately, Duke would fall 4-3 to be eliminated from the postseason.
Duke jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. However, the Blue Devils would surrender three runs to the Sooners in the bottom of the second inning.
OU would extend its lead in the bottom of the seventh before Duke drew closer with two runs in the top of the eighth. However, the comeback would stall there as Duke couldn't plate the equalizing run in the ninth.
Zac Morris ended the day 3-4 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored. Meanwhile, AJ Gracia belted a two-run homer in the eighth.
Duke ends the year 40-20 overall. It is just the second time in program history that the Blue Devils have registered 40 wins however the Blue Devils were hoping for a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament than just a three-game weekend in Norman.
Duke softball's historic season ends in College World Series
Unfortunately, the weekend wasn't any better for the Duke softball team. Going 0-2 in the program's first trip to the College World Series, the Blue Devils were eliminated over the weekend.
Like the baseball team, the softball team couldn't solve the Oklahoma Sooners in the opener. The No. 2 ranked team in the nation handed Duke a 9-1 defeat in six innings on Thursday.
In that game, the Blue Devils actually jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning but couldn't make that stand up. OU would plate four runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and two more in the sixth for the blowout win.
That sent Duke to an elimination game against Alabama on Friday. There, the Blue Devils were unable to prevail in a pitchers' duel that went the way of the Crimson Tide 2-1.
After Alabama scored a run in the top of the first and Duke answered in the bottom of the second, the Tide scored the winning run on a solo homer in the sixth inning.
Though Duke went two-and-out in Oklahoma City, there is nothing for the Blue Devil softball team to be ashamed of this season. Reaching the CWS in just the program's seventh year of existence is impressive and it shows the trajectory that the softball program is on. Certainly, big things are ahead for the Blue Devils.
Coach K has highway named after him
Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has received just about every honor a coach could ever hope for. Now he can add to that list the honor of having a highway named in his honor.
Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation, leaders from Duke University, Durham, and others came together Friday to honor Krzyzewski by officially designating N.C. 751 (Cameron Boulevard) from Kerley Road to Duke University Road in Durham as the Coach K Highway.
"This is an honor for me and my family," Krzyzewski said. "The highway signifies the journey of me, my wife, Mickie, and my family for the last 44 years. When we came to Durham, we found a home. Durham is our home. When I think of Coach K Highway, I think of my mom and dad, and my brother, Bill. They would be so proud."