It's crazy how quickly things can turn in college football. Two weeks ago, Duke was 7-2 heading into a road game at Miami with all the momentum in the world. The Blue Devils acquitted themselves nicely against one of the nation's best teams, but the Hurricanes ultimately proved to be too much. That was okay. It was expected, really.

But the following week, Duke failed to bounce back, instead laying an egg on national TV against a reeling Clemson team at home to fall to a disappointing 7-4.

At the beginning of the season, most Duke fans would have accepted a seven-win campaign after an offseason of turmoil. With Darian Mensah's transfer to Miami, many experts left the Blue Devils for dead.

But Manny Diaz rallied the troops and raised the expectations for this team. To be staring 7-5 in the face after the way Duke started the year is disappointing.

And, to be clear, it'll take a significant upset this weekend for Duke to avoid a 7-5 regular season. Wake Forest has been playing as well as any team in the country. The Demon Deacons have won eight games in a row since losing to Miami, and nobody has played them within three touchdowns since a Week 4 road win over Louisville.

It'll take a tremendous effort for Duke to even keep this game competitive, especially on the road in Winston-Salem.

How to watch Duke vs. Wake Forest in Week 13

Date: Saturday, November 28th

Saturday, November 28th Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 7-4

7-4 Wake Forest record: 10-1

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Wake Forest?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke +14.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Moneyline: Duke +430/Wake Forest -580

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Injury reports for Duke and Wake Forest

Injury reports will be updated when the ACC releases its availability reports on Wednesday.

Duke:

WR Jamien Little - Out

S Patrick Smith-Young - Out

CB Kimari Robinson - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

K Cosme Salas - Out

DL David Anderson - Out

WR Kavon Simmons - Out

OL Cole Allen - Out

QB Terry Walker III - Out

LB Luke Mergott - Out

Wake Forest:

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Wake Forest?

On the call on Saturday on ESPN will be Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter).

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

We should have a perfect day for football in Winston-Salem. Temps are expected to be in the mid-50s for kickoff, with very little chance of precipitation.

Duke vs. Wake Forest series history

Saturday will mark the 106th all-time meeting between Duke and Wake Forest on the gridiron. Duke leads the series 62-41-2 and has won the last four. The Demon Deacons' last win over the Blue Devils came back in 2021.

Duke beat Wake Forest last year in Durham and won the last meeting in Winston-Salem, 23-17, in 2024.

This rivalry matchup dates all the way back to 1889.