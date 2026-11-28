Coming off a disappointing performance in a 20-10 loss to Clemson at home last Friday night, Duke carries a two-game losing streak into the regular season finale on the road against Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons are one of the hottest teams in college football, winners of eight straight games. Wake sits at 10-1, with the single loss coming to Miami, a game they will have a chance to avenge next weekend in Charlotte.

Perhaps Duke's best chance of springing a road upset in Winston-Salem could be Jake Dickert's team looking ahead to that rematch with Miami. But regardless of what happens in Charlotte next week, Wake Forest can almost certainly clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff by beating Duke.

At 7-4, Manny Diaz and Duke will be looking to play the role of spoiler and to avoid losing a third straight game to finish the regular season disappointingly. Diaz deserves credit for the job he has done with this team, particularly with the late loss of Darian Mensah in the Transfer Portal, leaving him few options to find a starting QB for this season.

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But it would be hard not to feel a little bit let down after they were sitting at 7-2 heading into the Miami game three weeks ago.

It'll take a monumental effort to have a shot at pulling an upset this weekend.

Betting odds for Duke vs. Wake Forest in Week 13

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 8am ET on Friday.

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Spread: Duke +14.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Moneyline: Duke +460/Wake Forest -630

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Final Prediction:

Wake Forest hasn't just been winning; they've been demolishing everybody in their path. After a narrow 30-27 win over Louisville, the Demon Deacons have won their last seven games by three touchdowns or more.

So not only will it take a monumental effort by Duke to pull a stunning upset in the regular season finale, it'll probably take the best effort of the season on both sides of the ball to avoid getting blown out. Wake has been that good.

Nate Sheppard will need help from Walker Eget and the passing offense to have a shot. Wake Forest is going to put up points, and it'll likely be up to Eget to keep pace.

Hope for the best, but it's tough to see a real path to victory here for Duke.

Pick: Wake Forest 38, Duke 24