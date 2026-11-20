It's Senior Night in Durham as Duke faces a reeling Clemson team on Friday night on ESPN.

While both teams are coming off losses, a competitive road loss against an elite Miami team and a two-touchdown home defeat at the hands of lowly Georgia Tech are not the same. Of course, Duke also lost to Georgia Tech a few weeks ago in Atlanta, but the Blue Devils have been playing their best football of late heading into Friday night's matchup.

Duke comes in at 7-3 overall in search of a victory that will set them up to potentially win nine games for the third straight year under Manny Diaz without having to pull a big upset next week against Wake Forest.

This team has already exceeded all expectations post-Darian Mensah. Some experts weren't convinced this team could even make a bowl game. Manny Diaz has done excellent work with this group.

The best news in the lead-up to this game is that Diaz removed his name from consideration for the open Florida State job, his alma mater. Diaz is staying put as he continues to build major momentum with this program.

Clemson is on the opposite end of that, now a shell of the championship-level version of itself from five years ago. They also come into this game severely beaten up, with a lengthy injury report and a former walk-on at QB set to start with both Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina out.

Betting odds for Duke vs. Clemson in Week 12

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 8am ET on Friday.

Spread: Duke -13.5

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

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Miami (FL)

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Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Duke -650/Clemson +480

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Final Prediction:

It's a wild world to live in where Duke is a two-touchdown favorite over Clemson, and it might still be underselling it.

Clemson has a competitive defense that will make things difficult early for the Duke offense. Like everyone else, they'll try to take away Sheppard and force Walker Eget and the passing offense to beat them down the field. That might keep them in the game for a while, but it'll only be a matter of time before the dam breaks.

It's difficult to imagine Clemson finding any real offensive success against Duke's formidable defense. Former walk-on QB Trent Pearman will be under constant duress against a hungry Blue Devils pass rush.

I expect this game to be something like 10-3 at halftime before Duke finishes the job in the third quarter.

Pick: Duke 24, Clemson 6