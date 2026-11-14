Duke vs. Miami: final odds and a prediction as Blue Devils look to get the better of Darian Mensah

The game many Duke fans - and plenty of players/coaches - circled in the preseason has officially arrived, and the stakes are higher than anyone thought.

Duke is in Miami to face Miami on Saturday afternoon in a game with a lot on the line for both teams.

Obviously, the main story is Duke facing off with Darian Mensah, who departed the Blue Devils for the Hurricanes in the Transfer Portal. But even if you throw that out, this matchup has plenty of intrigue.

Miami is coming off a loss and looking to avoid a debilitating loss for their CFP hopes.

Duke, on the other hand, is looking for respect. Despite a 7-2 record, Manny Diaz' squad remains on the outside looking in for the playoff rankings. A win over Miami would not only catapult the Blue Devils into the Top 25, but make them a legitimate threat to make a late-season push into the 12-team field.

Miami is justifiably a heavy favorite, but Nate Sheppard and Duke are hitting their stride going into the late-season stretch. The Blue Devils have won their last two ACC games by a combined score of 88-5. This is a massive step up in competition, but Duke has more than a puncher's chance of earning a massive win in Coral Gables.

Betting odds for Duke vs. Miami in Week 11

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 6am ET on Saturday.

Spread: Duke +13.5

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Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Duke +440/Miami -580

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Final Prediction:

Mensah has been ruthlessly efficient this year, but playing without star WR Malachi Toney makes Miami's offense a little less formidable.

Duke's defense has been excellent all season long, and they can make life difficult on the 'Canes. If they can stop the run, Duke will be able to pin their ears back and get pressure on Mensah.

But this game will come down to whether Duke can effectively run the ball against a stout Miami front. If not, a lot will be placed on the shoulders of Walker Eget and the passing game.

I expect Duke to keep this game close into the fourth quarter. This won't be a blowout. Duke covers the spread, but Miami ultimately proves to be a little too much on their home field.

If Duke were at home, I think I'd be comfortable calling for the upset. But at Miami, the Hurricanes find a way to win a close on that earns the Blue Devils some national respect:

Pick: Miami 31, Duke 24