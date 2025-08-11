Duke football now in running for elite four-star NC product in class of 2027

Xavier Hasan, a four-star recruit in the class of 2027, has announced the final 12 schools in his recruitment, and the Duke Blue Devils are included in the list. In addition to Duke, Hasan is still considering North Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State, NC State, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Hasan is from Raleigh, NC, and is keeping all of the hometown schools in the running with the Blue Devils, Tar Heels, and Wolfpack.

The 6'0, 180-pound cornerback is the No. 49 overall recruit, No. 6 corner, and No. 1 player out of the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Manny Diaz and his staff offered Hasan in May of 2025. The prospect has yet to take any official visits per 247, but has unofficially visited Duke three times, more than any other program still in the running for his services.

Attending Cardinal Gibbons, Hasan broke onto the scene as a star recruit after a strong 2024 season, tallying 31 tackles, seven interceptions, eight pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He plans to take several official visits this coming fall as he continues his recruitment before ultimately making a decision.

As a local prospect, Duke has an advantage to work with, especially since Hasan has already been to campus three times. However, with NC State and UNC still being in the mix as well, Duke will need to work hard to get the star corner to head over to Durham.

With a defensive-minded head coach in Diaz, Duke can show a lot of appeal to defensive prospects after the Blue Devils boasted one of the top defensive units in college football last season in Diaz's first with the program. In 2024, Duke ranked second in the nation in tackles for loss (116), fourth in the nation in sacks (43), and 26th nationally in third-down conversion percentage (33.8).

With star corner Chandler Rivers entering his senior season with Duke, regarded as one of the top returning defensive players in college football, Hasan could potentially have a chance to spend time with the elite secondary piece, learning why Duke is the right fit.