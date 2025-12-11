Duke football loses another defensive depth piece to transfer portal intention

The Duke football program has now lost its third player to Transfer Portal intentions, as sophomore cornerback Vontae Floyd has announced his plans to enter the portal. The portal window doesn't actually open until January 2nd, but Floyd joins running back Peyton Jones and safety Maliki Wright as the lone Blue Devils expected to depart from the program. The Norfolk, VA native was ranked as a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, listed as the No. 139 ATH in the 2024 recruiting class, and the No. 36 player out of the state of Virginia according to 247Sports. Floyd held offers from programs such as Maryland, North Carolina, and NC State, among others.

Floyd was listed on the injury report for the majority of the 2025 season and didn't play in a single game across his sophomore campaign in 2025. As a freshman in 2024, Floyd logged eight total tackles in 11 games played.

Floyd will use the 2025 year as a redshirt, while having an additional three years of eligibility remaining.

"I'm grateful for Duke University for the opportunities and relationships I've built here," Floyd said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for Duke University for the opportunities and relationships I've built here," Floyd said in a statement on December 11, 2025.

As portal chaos continues around college football, the Duke program has yet to see any true stars flee from Durham. The Blue Devils were one of the programs with the fewest portal entries in the entire sport a year ago, and head coach Manny Diaz looks to keep that makeup the same in 2025.

Duke is gearing up to end its season in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State on December 31st in El Paso, TX. Despite many Sun Devils announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal themselves, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham has said he is in full support of members of his 2025 squad finishing out the season with the team despite plans to transfer.

"If somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be part of this team," Dillingham said. "This is the 2025 team...If anybody wanted to be a part, and go through prep, and play in the game, and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that."