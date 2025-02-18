Duke finds a way to get past NC State to remain perfect in ACC play

On Monday night the #2 Duke Blue Devils welcomed in the NC State Wolfpack for an ACC showdown in Cameron Indoor Stadium which was full of chaos.

Heading into this game Duke was on a 13-game win streak and NC State was on the opposite side on a 4-game losing streak.

Freshman star Cooper Flagg went for 23 of his 28 points in the second half after being held to five points in the first half and the Blue Devils being down 37-33 at halftime.

Following Cooper Flagg's performance was Kon Knueppel, another freshman, who had 19 points for Duke who moves to 18-2 overall and 10-0 in the ACC. They have also won 14 straight games. This game was not easy by any means as the Blue Devils had to fight especially being down 13 early in the first half.

NC State (9-11, 2-11 ACC) played really well and gave Duke a big test and pushed them every minute to try and upset the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium, but Duke found a way to prevail and get the 10-point victory and remain perfect in ACC play.

Dontrez Styles for NC State played a big time game scoring 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Styles seemed to have an answer for Duke every minute of the game, but ended up fouling out of the game w and then the offense went cold.

Next up Duke has a big time matchup with long time rival North Carolina Saturday night at 6:30 ET in Cameron Indoor Stadium and that game can be seen on ESPN. The Blue Devils are looking to remain perfect in ACC play