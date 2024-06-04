Projecting the 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils basketball starting lineup
Unfortunately, we have quite a long way to go before Duke basketball returns for the 2024-25 season. However, that's not stopping Blue Devil fans around the country from thinking about what could be in store for the upcoming campaign.
This offseason will see ten newcomers join the program. That's a massive amount of turnover, even in the modern era of player movement.
“We knew we had to have some change happen to take that next step for where we want to go,” Scheyer said Tuesday on the Brotherhood Podcast. “We’ve executed that. … I’m really proud with where we’ve landed.”
With all of that change, it might be tough to wrap one's head around what next season's team might look like. So while we patiently wait for Duke hoops to return, let's take a shot at projecting what Scheyer's starting five could be in year three of his tenure in Durham.
Point guard: Tyrese Proctor
It isn't hard to project Tyrese Proctor as Duke's next starting point guard. With veteran former Blue Devil point guard Jeremy Roach now playing for Baylor, Proctor is the logical player for Scheyer to hand the keys of the team to.
Last year, as a sophomore, the Australian started 25 games and averaged 30.4 minutes per contest. Along the way, he posted 10.5 points and 3.7 assists per game.
Proctor is a bit of a do-it-all player when he's at his best. He can create his own offense off of the dribble but he also shoots the ball at a 35.2% rate from beyond the arc.
As a junior, more will be expected of him, though. For instance, he can't disappear in big games.
In last season's Elite 8 loss to NC State, Proctor was held without a point missing all nine of his shots in 30 minutes of action. Similarly, at North Carolina in early February (another Duke loss) he mustered only two points on 1-6 shooting in 27 minutes. If he is to be Duke's starter at the point and one of its veteran leaders, he must be more impactful on a regular basis.