Duke fans pour salt in UNC's wound with campaign to extend Hubert Davis

Jon Scheyer put on a masterclass coaching performance to push the Duke Blue Devils to victory over the Florida State Seminoles and onto the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Meanwhile, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis failed to make the necessary adjustments and watched as the Tar Heels team fell apart, losing to the Clemson Tigers in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

To rub salt in UNC's still-fresh wound, Blue Devil fans made sure to voice their... sarcastic support of Davis's tenure in Chapel Hill, spreading the hashtag "Extend Hubert Davis" across social media.

In UNC’s last two ACC tournament games where they were eliminated, both teams put together memorable runs to give themselves a chance at the end.



Those teams didn’t give up, which is a testament to Hubert Davis and the culture he has created. #ExtendHubertDavis — DukeMuse (@DukeMuse) March 13, 2026

Of course, the posts were thick with hidden jabs at the Heels' head coach, bringing up blown leads, failed tournament runs, and a lack of genuine or consistent success since Davis took over the program.

Blue Devils are big fans of Hubert Davis remaining with Tar Heels

Everyone from Duke-affiliated social media accounts to happy Blue Devil fans celebrated their team's success alongside North Carolina's demise in the ACC Tournament.

Against Clemson, the Tar Heels did rally to come back from an eight-point deficit at halftime, but it wasn't enough to push UNC to victory, yet another shortcoming of Davis's head coaching career so far.

Davis, who took over the program in 2021, has gone 125-53 overall. Relatively respectable (unless you compared it to Scheyer's 112-24 overall record since 2022). In Quad 1 matchups, however, Davis has been abysmal with the Heels, yet another reason the Blue Devils want to see him get an extension.

As North Carolina fans were sharing their misery online, Duke fans were piling on the pain, reveling in their rivals' sorrow.

While the Tar Heels were knocked out of the ACC Tournament, they technically still have a chance at redemption in the NCAA Tournament. Or, if you ask Duke fans, they have yet another reason to extend Hubert Davis.