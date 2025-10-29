Duke fans just learned about incredible new way to play as their favorite Blue Devils

From Jayson Tatum to Kyrie Irving to Zion Williamson to Cooper Flagg, the NBA is flooded with former Duke Blue Devil stars, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Just a couple of days ago, Blue Devil fans learned that their favorite college teams would become part of NBA 2k26, a basketball video game focused mainly on teams in the NBA, not teams at the collegiate level. However, both the Duke men's and women's teams would be part of the next update.

While fans could already play as stars like Flagg, Irving, and more, it created a lot of excitement around the game and the Blue Devils' program itself. Then, the week just kept getting better.

New NBA-based video game coming soon

On Wednesday, ClutchPoints announced Play by Play Studios was planning to release "NBA The Run," another basketball video game featuring the stars of the league.

ClutchPoints shared that this game would be similar to a few classic hoops games, including NBA Street and NBA Jam, which were staples of the 1990s and early 2000s. This game would be a "fast-paced, 3-v-3 street basketball video game, featuring the latest NBA players.

Of course, who else would be on the first cover image Play by Play Studios released than Cooper Flagg? The former Blue Devil was pictured alongside other NBA greats like Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards, and LaMelo Ball.

WELCOME TO NBA THE RUN 🏀🏃‍♂️



Play by Play Studios, together with the NBA and NBPA, are releasing a new fast-paced, 3v3 street basketball game to bring back all your old memories of NBA Jam and NBA Street!



Check out the new trailer and further details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qzpGp0EXaQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2025

ClutchPoints said that the game will feature current players and fictional athletes, who will play at street courts that are based on real-life locations. It was unclear if former NBA players or current college players would be available in the game.

While a specific release date wasn't announced, it was shared that the game would become available in 2026 for gamers on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on PC.

As fans eagerly await the game's release, they will have to stick with NBA 2K for now, and will luckily get to see their actual college basketball teams in action in just a few days' time.

The No. 7 Duke women's team would tip off its season at noon ET on Monday, Nov. 3, against the No. 16 Baylor Bears. The No. 6 Blue Devil men would face the unranked Texas Longhorns the following day at 7:45 p.m. Both games were set to be broadcast on ESPN.