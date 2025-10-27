Blue Devil fans are celebrating because of the latest NBA 2K video game update

As the 2025-26 regular season flies into focus, the Blue Devils have already earned two victories in exhibition play, proving that their No. 6 ranking isn't unfounded (and could even be higher), but the biggest win for Duke fans came off the court this week.

On Monday, the Duke men's basketball team and NBA 2K announced that the Blue Devils roster would be available on the newest version of the video game.

Everyone from returning star Isaiah Evans to true freshman Cameron Boozer would be part of the game, and of course, as would head coach Jon Scheyer.

This is alongside a handful of former Duke stars earning their first appearance in the game as NBA rookies, such as Dallas's Cooper Flagg, Charlotte's Kon Knuepel, and more.

Duke Blue Devils in NBA 2K

The announcement immediately had Duke fans rushing to see how they could order the game, which was released to the public on Sept. 5, 2025. With the newest update, the Cameron Crazies could finally find themselves playing as their favorite players.

Already, the Blue Devils have looked dominant this preseason, toppling the UCF Knights and the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers. Now, the regular season is just over a week away, and it's time to see just how dominant Duke can be.

In the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, the Blue Devils landed at No. 6 in the country, trailing the Purdue Boilermakers, Houston Cougars, Florida Gators, UConn Huskers, and St. John's Red Storm. Yes, despite making a trip to the Final Four last season and bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class this offseason, Scheyer and his team fell short of a spot in the top five.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the No. 6 Blue Devils will face the Texas Longhorns in a non-conference matchup to tip off the season. Duke and Texas are scheduled to play at 8:45 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on ESPN.