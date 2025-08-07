Duke fans can laugh at the absurd amount this Cooper Flagg jersey just sold for

Former Duke basketball phenom Cooper Flagg went through his first NBA action in the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League, shortly after being selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg only appeared in two Summer League games, but his jerseys in those are still selling for ridiculous amounts of money. After selling on Tuesday, Flagg's NBA Summer League debut jersey became the most expensive Summer League jersey of all time, going for $95,250.

ICYMI: Cooper Flagg's Summer League debut jersey is now the most expensive Summer League jersey ever 📈



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/luZ9xH2p0r pic.twitter.com/PKa4OWVyhZ — cllct (@cllctMedia) August 6, 2025

This isn't just the most expensive debut Summer League jersey from a rookie, but the most expensive Summer League jersey ever sold altogether. "Capture the Flagg" seems to have several meanings already around the NBA and its fans.

Flagg's SL debut jersey selling comes about a month after his NBA Combine jersey sold for $22,860. Both were sold at Sotheby's.

Now, fans still have to wait a few months before the Maine native begins his rookie season with the Mavericks, but snatching up his early-career memorabilia seems to be a priority for fans around the league.

The former National Player of the Year is one of the most hyped-up prospects of the last two decades, but he enters one of the most unique situations a No. 1 overall pick has ever walked into.

Almost every top pick in the draft historically is drafted into a bad, rebuilding franchise that is looking to use this top prospect as a franchise cornerstone. Although the Mavs still view Flagg as a franchise cornerstone type of guy, that doesn't mean they're a bad team by any means.

Dallas is entering the 2025-26 season ready to compete for not only a playoff spot, but for an NBA Championship as well. Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss a large portion of the regular season after suffering a torn ACL in March, but the Mavericks still have young and talented pieces who have experience on winning teams.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said before the Summer League that he plans to play Flagg at the point guard spot often during his rookie season, which makes sense given how crowded the Mavs' front court is.

Despite the NBA regular season not kicking off for another few months, fans are still collecting memorabilia from the generational prospect.