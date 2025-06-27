Cooper Flagg speaks on rare opportunity as No. 1 overall pick to learn from future Hall of Famers

Former Duke basketball freshman superstar Cooper Flagg has officially begun his NBA career after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. However, Flagg was drafted into a situation where not many top picks go: to a team with stars ready to contend in the playoffs. Flagg will be awarded the opportunity to learn from future Hall of Famers Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving. This isn't an opportunity many top draft prospects get to take advantage of, and with the endless potential that comes with Flagg's game, feeding off of some of the best to ever do it is the best tool he could ask for.

Flagg spoke on how he'll use playing with three future Hall of Famers to his advantage in his opening press conference with the Mavericks.

"Just being able to be a sponge," Flagg said. "Those guys have so much knowledge. They've been through so much and they have so much experience, that, it's just going to be an incredible opportunity for me to learn and grow under them."

Cooper Flagg on playing with guys like AD, Kyrie, and Klay 🌟 pic.twitter.com/kbKe8CBzZa — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2025

Flagg, an incoming rookie who can impact winning in every way possible, will have the ability to learn from three guys who have played different roles at the highest levels, and all three of Dallas' future HOFers have won championships in the past. Although Irving, a fellow Duke Blue Devil, will miss a large portion of next season after suffering a torn ACL, the 18-year-old will still get to play alongside Thompson and Davis right away and learn how to impact the game with the best.

The Mavericks are heading into the 2025-26 NBA season with high hopes, with the potential to be a top four to five seed in the Western Conference. It's unclear what Flagg's role will consistently be on the team, as he can play the one through four effectively, but with the depth Dallas already has, it could be difficult figuring out how to implement the star rookie.

Flagg is the heavy favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award per the betting markets, but playing on a contending team, unlike many of the other top incoming rookies, could hinder his chances due to a likely decrease in volume. Flagg won't have as much of a green light offensively as other rookies in his class, so he'll have to take charge of his opportunities right away.