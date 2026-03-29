Duke fans are losing faith in Jon Scheyer in record time after another March meltdown

Simply unbelievable... The Duke Blue Devils had the UConn Huskies dead to rights late in their Elite Eight contest with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Instead, Duke blew a 15-point halftime lead, allowing UConn to come back and win it at essentially the buzzer. This was one of the worst collapses we have seen in college sports in quite some time. This has to fall back on Jon Scheyer so massively.

This is the sequence that Scheyer allowed to happen to rip Duke away from a trip to the Final Four.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



UCONN LEADSSSS UNBELIEVABLE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPX2JWiw0b — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Cayden Boozer may have made the worst pass in his life, but Scheyer let his team unravel in real time.

Social media was not kind to Jon Scheyer after Duke's collapse to UConn

With how social media was going off, you would have thought the Atlanta Falcons lost a Super Bowl...

Jon Scheyer and Cam Boozer with the lead pic.twitter.com/N2uLGGDBVS — Daydrink (@daydrinkmedia) March 29, 2026

So I guess this is going to become a “thing” now with Duke and Jon Scheyer? March collapse jobs? #NCAATournament #MarchMadness @MarchMadnessMBB — K. Hamilton (@HeHateUofL) March 29, 2026

Jon Scheyer, Choke artist — Mark slader 2.0 (@MarkSlader2) March 29, 2026

If this wasn't the team to doit, I don't know if Jon Scheyer is gettin a championship in his tenure. Brain farts like today, doesn't look good 🫤 #Duke — Nick Knight (@GameChangerNick) March 29, 2026

People on social media are starting to consider Scheyer the greatest choke artist of his generation.

Jon Scheyer really is the biggest choke artist of our generation — Broad Street Blues (@BroadStr33tBlue) March 29, 2026

That L on Jon Scheyer man….. — B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) March 29, 2026

Duke basketball seasons under Jon Scheyer:



2026: 35-2, 1 seed, Elite Eight

2025: 35-4, 1 seed, Final Four

2024: 27-9, 4 seed, Elite Eight

2023: 27-9, 5 seed, Round of 32



Close, but no cigar. pic.twitter.com/2PGuEXEjCq — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 29, 2026

Jon Scheyer just doesn’t have it. Almost more impressive to lose with the rosters of the past two years than win. embarrassing — austin (@austin_shumake) March 29, 2026

The shame in it all is Duke has a loaded roster every single year, and Scheyer does not get it done...

I want to love you Jon Scheyer I really do but you’re making it actually impossible — Jerry S. 🏁 (@jsemedo5) March 29, 2026

Putting Cayden Boozer in the game over Caleb Foster in that end of game situation was certainly a choice from Jon Scheyer pic.twitter.com/91rsLG7jaq — Brandon Meeks (@MeeksKnowsBall) March 29, 2026

this is for my jon scheyer believers 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jeocE3K76p — Kam SpecialK 🖤🥷🏾 (@boredroomKam) March 29, 2026

By ripping defeat away from the jaws of victory, UConn will be playing Illinois in the Final Four instead.

Duke, Jon Scheyer completely embarrassed themselves vs. UConn late

Where do we even begin? Scheyer got outclassed by Dan Hurley in the second half of this Elite Eight game. One head coach has won multiple national championships before, and the other coaches at Duke. For as basketball savvy as the Boozer twins supposedly were, nobody is going to remember that after this disaster class. Cayden and Cameron are probably off to the NBA after this meltdown.

And even if the Blue Devils did beat St. John's to set up a national championship run, so what? None of that even matters now! Scheyer has been gifted one of the best jobs in the sport. He was hand-picked to succeed his mentor in the iconic Mike Krzyzewski. Well, we have been presented problems and offered no solutions. What even gives, man? Right now, this is a tough day to roll with Scheyer...

To attempt to tie a bow on this, these are the type of moments, the type of situations, where coaching reputations are earned. Players have to make plays, but good coaches need to set their guys up for success. These are only kids, man. The Boozer twins are not even close to 20 yet. Yes, playing at this stage of the NCAA Tournament is different, but a head coach needs to be a shepherd in this situation.

Right now, expect for Scheyer to do anything and everything but to look at social media this evening.