Duke fans are losing faith in Jon Scheyer in record time after another March meltdown

Simply unbelievable... The Duke Blue Devils had the UConn Huskies dead to rights late in their Elite Eight contest with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Instead, Duke blew a 15-point halftime lead, allowing UConn to come back and win it at essentially the buzzer. This was one of the worst collapses we have seen in college sports in quite some time. This has to fall back on Jon Scheyer so massively.
This is the sequence that Scheyer allowed to happen to rip Duke away from a trip to the Final Four.
Cayden Boozer may have made the worst pass in his life, but Scheyer let his team unravel in real time.
Social media was not kind to Jon Scheyer after Duke's collapse to UConn
With how social media was going off, you would have thought the Atlanta Falcons lost a Super Bowl...
People on social media are starting to consider Scheyer the greatest choke artist of his generation.
The shame in it all is Duke has a loaded roster every single year, and Scheyer does not get it done...
By ripping defeat away from the jaws of victory, UConn will be playing Illinois in the Final Four instead.
Duke, Jon Scheyer completely embarrassed themselves vs. UConn late
Where do we even begin? Scheyer got outclassed by Dan Hurley in the second half of this Elite Eight game. One head coach has won multiple national championships before, and the other coaches at Duke. For as basketball savvy as the Boozer twins supposedly were, nobody is going to remember that after this disaster class. Cayden and Cameron are probably off to the NBA after this meltdown.
And even if the Blue Devils did beat St. John's to set up a national championship run, so what? None of that even matters now! Scheyer has been gifted one of the best jobs in the sport. He was hand-picked to succeed his mentor in the iconic Mike Krzyzewski. Well, we have been presented problems and offered no solutions. What even gives, man? Right now, this is a tough day to roll with Scheyer...
To attempt to tie a bow on this, these are the type of moments, the type of situations, where coaching reputations are earned. Players have to make plays, but good coaches need to set their guys up for success. These are only kids, man. The Boozer twins are not even close to 20 yet. Yes, playing at this stage of the NCAA Tournament is different, but a head coach needs to be a shepherd in this situation.
Right now, expect for Scheyer to do anything and everything but to look at social media this evening.
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