Duke fans are crashing out as Blue Devils appear on verge of historic upset to Siena

Well, that was unexpected.

No. 1 overall Duke is in serious trouble at halftime against Gerry McNamara and 16-seeded Siena.

The Saints came out and punched the Blue Devils in the mouth, exploiting Duke's defensive weaknesses without Patrick Ngongba anchoring the middle.

Siena - a team that shot just 30% from three on the season - connected on 5-of-11 from deep in the first half as it built an 11-point halftime advantage.

Siena's 11-point lead is the largest halftime lead ever for a 16-seed over a 1-seed. We are in uncharted territory.

On the offensive end, Duke's biggest nightmare is coming true: the Blue Devils hit just 2-of-15 from three as Siena packed the paint to prevent Cameron Boozer from getting going on the interior.

The Blue Devils are on the ropes and will need to settle in defensively while also knocking down some shots in the second half to avoid a historic upset. A 16-seed has only beaten a 1-seed two times in history.

Duke fans, as expected, didn't take the first half very well.

Duke fans let out first half frustrations on social media as Blue Devils trail Siena

Siena shoots 30.4% from 3 on the season. they’re currently shooting 80% from 3. — Duke Better (@DukeBetter) March 19, 2026

It should have been obvious that it was going to be a weird afternoon when Siena hit a contested three-pointer early and knocked down four of its first five attempts from deep. Duke's defense was scrambling and giving up way too many open looks.

Batten down the hatches, Duke fans. If this continues to go south, the trash talk on social media from Duke haters will be at an all-time high.

I don't know what I'm watching. I just know this isn't DUKE BASKETBALL.



Siena leads, 31-22, with 7:23 to play in first half. — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 19, 2026

Duke went 32-2 heading into the NCAA Tournament and won the ACC Tournament without Ngongba or Caleb Foster. Injuries aren't an excuse for that first-half performance that appeared decidedly anti-Duke.

Duke left the offense in Durham cuz idk what im watching — Andre’ (@dre_loso23) March 19, 2026

The offense certainly wasn't good, but how about the defense? Duke was No. 2 in the country in KenPom's defensive efficiency metric heading into Thursday's matchup and got absolutely torched by the 211th ranked offense.

Stop letting Siena get off 3 pointers. if this continues Duke is gonna lose this game and be one of the biggest embarrassments in the history of college hoops — Kam (@kamformvp) March 19, 2026

This would make the Lehigh and Mercer losses look like child's play in comparison.

Poor shot selection, lazy D — Longhitter (@longhitter77) March 19, 2026

Hits the nail on the head. Duke didn't do much of anything right in the first half. It was easily the worst performance of the season in the first 20 minutes and it wasn't even close.

I legitimately believe Ngongba could’ve played today but they wanted to give him two days extra rest. — Anthony Hudson (@hudsonwsu1) March 19, 2026

If Duke gets knocked out by Siena in the opening round, questions about whether or not Ngongba could have played or not will haunt Scheyer for a long time.

We've seen this story before. Duke isn't playing their best but we'll get it together. Got to defend better. — Aka Rob the Great (@akaRobTheGreat) March 19, 2026

We appreciate the optimism. Hopefully, Scheyer and the coaching staff get things figured out, and Duke looks more like the team that was the best team in the country during the regular season and less like....whatever that was.