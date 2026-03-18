Jon Scheyer provides upsetting Patrick Ngongba update ahead of Siena matchup

Duke is set to open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon against Siena, and it appears it will have to do so without the services of star center Patrick Ngongba once again.

The sophomore missed the ACC Tournament with a right foot injury, and the hope was that the week off would have him 100% ready to go for the NCAA Tournament.

But speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jon Scheyer stated that it was "very unlikely" that Ngongba would play for the Blue Devils against 16-seeded Siena.

"He's been progressing. It's very unlikely he plays tomorrow," Scheyer said. "We're going to keep taking it day by day, and he's itching to play. We're not quite there for tomorrow yet."

Jon Scheyer says Patrick Ngongba is "very unlikely" to play against Siena

Scheyer's update doesn't come as much of a surprise after video showed Ngongba arriving at the arena with his Duke teammates on Wednesday, still wearing the walking boot on his right foot and riding a scooter:

Duke is here. Ngongba still wearing the boot.👿 pic.twitter.com/CnQjI1ScI4 — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 18, 2026

Duke should be fine against Siena without Ngongba's services, but every round after that would be much dicier if he's not able to play.

The concerning part is that he's not ready. It's not that Scheyer is stating they want to give him a little more rest; it's the "he's not there yet" part that calls into question whether or not he will be there come Saturday's matchup against either Ohio State or TCU.

Both the Buckeyes and Horned Frogs are battle-tested teams that are capable of giving Duke a run for its money, especially without Ngongba in there to anchor the middle of the Duke defense.

It's certainly the right call not to risk any further injury to Ngongba in a game that is a foregone conclusion in the opening round, but Duke's ability to make a run to the Final Four and potentially win the national title for the first time in 11 years could hinge on the health of his right foot.