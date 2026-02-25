Cameron Boozer only needed one half to completely embarrass Notre Dame

While Cameron Boozer saw some minutes in the second-half of Duke's 100-56 rout of Notre Dame on Tuesday night, they certainly weren't necessary.

Because Boozer put the Irish away in the first half, completely dominating and outclassing Notre Dame to put the game to bed before most folks even had time to find their seats in Purcell Pavilion.

Boozer refused to allow the Blue Devils to suffer from any type of hangover from Saturday's monster win over then-No. 1 Michigan. The new No. 1 Devils looked the part against the Irish from the opening tip.

Duke broke out to a 20-4 lead and took a 54-22 lead at halftime. Boozer nearly outpaced Notre Dame all by himself:

At halftime, Boozer had 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. Notre Dame, as an entire team, had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists:

Cameron Boozer's stat line in the first half is almost the same as the entire Notre Dame team 😮 pic.twitter.com/0dknhR88yf — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2026

Cameron Boozer nearly beat Notre Dame all by himself in the first half

Boozer continued his ridiculous streak of games with at least 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. He had done that well before the halftime buzzer. He's done it in all 28 games for Duke this season, becoming the only player in the 21st century to do so.

In just 24 minutes of action against Notre Dame, Boozer finished with another double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds. He also had 2 assists and 3 steals.

It was just another feather in the cap for the presumptive National Player of the Year.

Boozer's consistency is one of his greatest strengths. You know what you're going to get from him every single night he steps on the court. He's scored at least 17 points in 22 straight games. He hasn't scored less than 14 points in a game all season long.

Notre Dame shouldn't feel too bad. The superstar freshman has spent the season embarrassing opponent after opponent. The Irish just happened to be next on the schedule and standing in his path.