Duke dunks all over a Fab Five member on social media after Blue Devils beat Michigan

When will Michigan ever learn? In the lead-up to Saturday night's clash between titans of the hardwood, former Fab Five star Jalen Rose put his foot in his mouth with his comments about Duke for TNT Sports. Rose was one of the pillars of the Fab Five era of Michigan basketball in the early 1990s with Chris Webber and Juwan Howard, among others... Duke beat them for a national title.

His remarks about Duke from the studio set had everything to do with star player Cameron Boozer.

"What's going to be interesting for me, and I think why we're not quote unquote talking about Duke as much as you feel like they should, usually a good Duke team has multiple big time players. Every time we're talking about Duke, we're only talking about one player. And so that's going to be their problem today vs. Michigan."

It is only fitting the Duke Men's Basketball account over on X quote tweeted with this after the big win.

Duke beat Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night in the Edward Jones Capital Showcase. Boozer led the way for the Blue Devils with 18 points and 10 rebounds in his double-double. While Duke did turn the ball over a ton, Michigan could not hold its own on the glass, nor could it connect on most of its 3-point attempts. Once again, Duke beat Michigan on a huge stage.

The 1991-92 Blue Devils beat Michigan 71-51 in the national championship under Mike Krzyzewski.

Jalen Rose has to eat crow after a terrible Duke-Michigan pre-game take

For as much as Michigan has been a two-man wrecking crew in Big Ten play with its star tandem of Yaxel Lendeborg and Elliot Cadeau, Boozer is a sure-fire lottery pick, possibly the first player taken in this summer's NBA Draft. Yes, he is a Duke legacy by way of his famous father Carlos. However, we have not seen a force to be reckoned with in Durham quite like this since arguably Zion Williamson.

While last year's team had two stars of its own in Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, the squad Jon Scheyer seems to be working with might be capable of winning the NCAA Tournament. Duke out-muscled a brawny Michigan team on a major stage. It beat Michigan at its own game, basically. That is coaching. Clearly, Scheyer has something brewing in Durham that most other teams cannot replicate.

When looking back on Rose's era of college basketball, he may have played for a star-laden team in Ann Arbor, but Duke was hitting its first pinnacle under Coach K. The combination of Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, and Grant Hill were too much for Rose and company to overcome. While they made it back to the national championship in 1993, Webber dribbled out the clock vs. North Carolina.

What Duke did on Saturday night can be seen as a sign that this team may be cutting down the nets.