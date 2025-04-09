Duke could make UNC's offseason even more worrisome by landing stud PG over Heels

With the 2024-25 season officially in the rearview mirror, teams across the country are now going all-in to land top portal targets on their board. With Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer reportedly having around $8-10 million in NIL money available, it's time for him to make a splash or two.

According to reporter Adam Zagoria, Scheyer and Co. have their eyes on Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee, who is considered one of the top PG options available. The Blue Devils of course aren't the only ones in on Lee, with Hubert Davis and many others working to land him.

Duke, BYU and Stanford are involved as well for @PrincetonMBB transfer PG Xaivian Lee https://t.co/JGw4Shu3OZ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 8, 2025

Duke and North Carolina are among the teams hoping to sign PG Xaivian Lee

Scheyer is looking at quite the rebuild, as Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are all expected to be high first-round picks in the NBA Draft later this year. With that said, selling someone in the portal to play for Duke isn't a hard task.

Lee is coming off yet another strong year for Princeton, where he has played the past three seasons. In 2024-25, the Toronto native averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. There's a reason so many schools are after him.

Hubert Davis and his coaches have swung and missed on many other PG targets thus far this offseason. The search for their Elliot Cadeau replacement hasn't gone according to plan, though Lee is there for the taking, while Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman will be in Chapel Hill this weekend for an official visit.

Meanwhile for the Blue Devils, this program is fresh off a trip to the Final Four - an unreal comeback from Houston prevented Duke from playing in the National Championship Game. Scheyer has already flushed that loss and he's moving his focus to guys in the portal who will be able to make a huge difference for him in 2025-26.

The Duke head man would be able to kill two birds with one stone if he lands Lee, as it'd be a key addition for the Blue Devils, while also causing even more frustration for the UNC faithful. Let's see how this one plays out.