Duke basketball reportedly interested in star Ivy League guard in transfer portal

Jon Scheyer and his staff have shifted to offseason mode with the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, and potentially have a lot of rebuilding to do as there's a chance the Blue Devils' entire starting five from 2024-25 will be gone.

Some key guys have decisions to make regarding the NBA Draft or transfer portal, and specifically the Duke backcourt could look a lot different in 2025-26.

The Duke staff is now starting to get to work in the portal and reportedly has been in contact with Princeton star transfer guard Xaivian Lee.

The New York Times' Adam Zagoria reported that Duke is involved with Lee, along with St. John's, North Carolina, BYU, and Stanford.

Duke, BYU and Stanford are involved as well for @PrincetonMBB transfer PG Xaivian Lee https://t.co/JGw4Shu3OZ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 8, 2025

The point guard just wrapped up his junior campaign at Princeton, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals a game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 36.6% shooting from three-point range.

Lee was an All-Ivy League First Team selection in 2024 and 2025 and has been one of the most electric guards in the country for the past two seasons.

The Blue Devils will likely be doing their homework in terms of guards in the portal as most of its backcourt from 2024-25 will be gone. Sion James is out of eligibility, Tyrese Proctor will more likely than not be headed to the NBA, and there's a solid chance Caleb Foster hits the portal this offseason.

The 6'4, 180-pound point guard has established himself as a pure scorer with the ability to get buckets from anywhere on the floor. He's also a talented passer and a good defender, fitting the mold of a Scheyer-type point guard well.

As the Blue Devils' roster currently looks, incoming four-star freshman Cayden Boozer will probably be Duke's starting point guard next season. Now, if Foster comes back, there's a chance he starts as well.

Adding an elite scorer at the point guard position would put Duke in a position to be the best offensive team in the country next season given what the program would put around Lee with Isaiah Evans at the two spot and guys like Cameron Boozer, Shelton Henderson, and Nik Khamenia in the frontcourt.

Lee is the #20 overall player and #6 point guard in the portal per On3's Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.