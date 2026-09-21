Duke continues to surge up the ACC Football power rankings after Week 3

Duke might not be getting any national respect after three weeks, but the Blue Devils are competing near the top of the ACC hierarchy. There's a clear drop from No. 1 Miami to No. 2 in the power rankings, but the Blue Devils are in that second tier of teams and trending upward after a brilliant start to the 2026 season.

Let's take a look at where things stand in the ACC after three weeks and enough data points to start formulating an early consensus.

ACC Power Rankings after Week 3

1. Miami: 3-0 (2-0)

As much as Duke fans don't want to admit it, there's a clear separation at the top. Miami is head-and-shoulders ahead of the pack, in large part due to Duke transfer QB Darian Mensah, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite after three weeks. Miami has already earned two ACC wins in the young season. The 'Canes have been dominant, though they were given a semi-competitive game by Wake Forest on Friday.

2. Louisville: 2-1 (1-0)

Louisville lost a close game against a really good Ole Miss team in the opener, and then earned an impressive win in Week 3 over SMU in a game that decided the No. 2 spot in this ranking. Louisville looks like the biggest threat to Miami, but they would only meet in the ACC Championship Game.

3. Duke: 3-0 (1-0)

No team in the ACC has a better out-of-conference win than Duke's Week 2 road win over Illinois. The Blue Devils haven't garnered any respect nationally, but they are undoubtedly in the upper echelon of the ACC so far. Duke earned a dominant win over Stanford in its conference opener, rolling to a 35-7 win led by another outstanding effort by star RB Nate Sheppard.

4. SMU: 2-1 (1-1)

SMU lost a competitive road game against Louisville but remains near the top of the ACC power rankings this week. They still have a lot to prove with their best win so far coming in a close game on the road against a mediocre Florida State team.

5. Virginia Tech: 3-0 (0-0)

Virginia Tech completes its non-conference schedule a perfect 3-0 in James Franklin's first season on the sideline, and the Hokies look like they could be a sneaky contender in the ACC race. Virginia Tech earned an impressive 35-26 road win over Maryland in Week 3.

6. Pittsburgh: 3-0 (1-0)

After an offensive explosion to open the year against Miami (OH), Pitt has relied on its defense in wins over UCF and Syracuse the last two weeks. The Panthers have another tune-up game against Bucknell before a huge showdown at Virginia Tech that will be massive game with ACC title implications.

7. Virginia: 2-1 (1-0)

Arguably the most disappointing performance and loss for the ACC this week was Virginia getting soudly beaten at home by West Virginia. The Cavaliers, who lost to Duke in last year's ACC Championship Game, looked like a real contender to get back, especially after a dominant win over NC State to open the season. But they've clearly got a lot of work to do after a disappointing performance in Week 3.

8. Clemson: 2-1 (1-0)

Clemson earned an impressive come-from-behind win over North Carolina to right the ship of their season. They were humiliated by LSU to open the season before earning a less-than-impressive win over Georgia Southern. The win over UNC could give Dabo Swinney's team some much-needed momentum with a difficult schedule ahead.

9. Wake Forest: 2-1 (0-1)

Don't be surprised if Wake Forest rises in the rankings in the coming weeks. They were highly competitive this past week in a 13-point loss to Miami. They face another incredibly difficult task this week, however, with a road game at Louisville on deck.

10. California: 2-1 (1-0)

Cal has bounced back after losing to UCLA to open the season with back-to-back wins, including a road win over conference opponent Syracuse in Week 2. With one of the nation's elite quarterbacks leading the way, the Golden Bears will be a tough out this year.

11. North Carolina: 2-1 (1-0)

UNC blew a game it should have won against Clemson this week (you hate to see it) and is now staring down a brutal stretch of games. North Carolina faces Notre Dame, and then back-to-back road games against Pitt and Duke over the next three games following a Week 4 bye.

12. Florida State: 1-2 (0-1)

Florida State might not be as bad as some want to believe. They were competitive in a close loss to SMU to open the year, and then they actually led Alabama 21-6 late in the second quarter on the road before the Crimson Tide battled back for a 50-36 win. Central Arkansas will represent a get right game this weekend, and then FSU will have a golden opportunity to earn a major win at home against Virginia.

13. Georgia Tech: 1-2 (0-0)

Georgia Tech earned its first win this week over Mercer after an 0-2 start with losses to Colorado and Tennessee. The loss to Colorado has already aged poorly after the Buffaloes got blown out by Northwestern in Week 3.

14. NC State: 1-2 (0-1)

No team or coach in the country should feel more shame for a loss than NC State this week. They had the game at Vanderbilt wrapped up and won, and then had one of the most inexplicable gaffes in the history of the sport. Leading by three with just seconds remaining on the clock and with the ball, all they had to do was literally anything but what they did. But veteran QB CJ Daniels fumbled the ball in the endzone, Vanderbilt recovered for a touchdown, and the 'Dores escaped with an insanely improbable win. NC State is probably better than this ranking, but they're lucky they're not lower after that debacle.

15. Boston College: 2-1 (0-0)

After a 19-point loss to Cincinnati to open the season, Boston College has earned consecutive wins over Rutgers and Maine to get to 2-1. The schdule gets a lot tougher from here, though, starting with Virginia Tech coming to Chestnut Hill this weekend.

16. Syracuse: 1-2 (0-2)

The Orange have lost back-to-back games, falling by 3 at home against Cal and then losing by two touchdowns at Pitt this past week. It's getting late fast for Fran Brown to turn things around at Syracuse.

17. Stanford: 1-2 (0-2)

Stanford is improved this year from last, but the Cardinal still remains at the bottom of the ACC standings. Duke dominated Stanford this week at the line of scrimmage, rolling to a 35-7 win to hand Stanford its second ACC loss of the season already.