Duke football still has significant doubters despite 3-0 start to 2026 season

Surprise, surprise. Despite a dominant 35-7 win over Stanford on Saturday, the Blue Devils remained unranked in both the AP and Coaches' polls. They picked up more voters this week than last, but they still remain far away from cracking the Top 25. In this week's AP Poll, the Blue Devils are 34th.

It's par for the course for Duke. They have to earn it multiple times over before anything is given to them. Ask yourself this question: how many teams in the country could be 3-0 with wins over Tulane, Illinois, and Stanford and be unranked? Swap Duke's helmet with Clemson's, and would the Tigers be ranked? Of course they would be. Probably in the Top 15, maybe Top 10.

But it's not just the pollsters who are doubting Duke. Other experts across the country are, too.

Take ESPN's Bill Connelly as an example. He recently ranked the 35 unbeaten teams remaining in college football. He ranked Duke 26th. His reasoning was as follows:

"I still don't trust the offense, which is basically 'Give it to Nate Sheppard, and if that doesn't work, then give it to Sheppard again.' But it's working well enough with a sound defense. Plus, the Blue Devils are projected favorites in their next three games."

Manny Diaz and Duke remain disrespected despite 3-0 start

There's reason for some skepticism. Walker Eget has been solid at QB, but he's not exactly striking fear into opposing defensive coordinators. But what Connelly wrote is a bit disrespectful to Nate Sheppard, honestly.

When you have a RB that good, why wouldn't he be your first, second, and even third priority on offense? Every team Duke has faced this season made him the focal point of their defensive game plan. And guess what? It didn't matter.

Sheppard has rushed for 140+ yards in each of the Blue Devils' three wins to open the season. He's the leading rusher in college football. It would be irresponsible not to feed him.

It's going to take several more wins before this team gets on the national radar. The road win over Illinois should have been enough to earn some respect, but it has been completely glossed over.

Duke faces FCS foe William & Mary this weekend. They'll be favored at Georgia Tech and at home against North Carolina after that, before a tough road game against Virginia. None of the ACC contests are gimme games, but there's a real path to getting to 6-0 before the ACC Championship rematch in Charlottesville.

Maybe that would be good enough to earn a number by their name. We'll have to see it to believe it at this point.