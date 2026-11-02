Duke Blue Devils news: football rewind vs. BC, Manny Diaz rumors, basketball opener, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke football rolls to a 47-2 win over Boston College

Duke earned bowl eligibility on Saturday with a 47-2 shellacking of Boston College at home, improving their overall record to 6-2 on the season.

Nate Sheppard punched in a Duke record five rushing touchdowns, giving him a school-record 18 total touchdowns through just eight games. Blue Devils fans had little anxiety over the game, with Duke breaking out to a big early lead and the only BC points coming from a blocked extra point they returned for two.

It was a dominant effort on both sides of the ball. It was a critical win for Duke, with a difficult four-game stretch to finish the season, with three of the final four coming on the road.

Manny Diaz immediately linked to Florida State job after 'Noles fire Mike Norvell

The inevitable finally happened on Sunday with Florida State moving on from head coach Mike Norvell following a disappointing home loss to Clemson that dropped the Seminoles to 3-5 on the season. Since a 13-1 season in 2023, Norvell had led Florida State to just 10 wins in the 32 games since then.

Unsurprisingly, Duke head coach Manny Diaz was immediately linked to the FSU job as one of the top potential candidates in Tallahassee. Diaz is a Florida State alumnus and got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Florida State under Bobby Bowden in 1998.

Diaz has done excellent work at Duke in his three years in Durham, significantly raising his profile back up after a failed tenure as the head coach at Miami previously. Florida State will cast a wide net in its coaching search, but this coaching search will produce some anxious moments for Duke fans.

Duke men's basketball set for season opener on Monday vs. Army

The college basketball season is here, and Jon Scheyer is getting set to open his fifth season as the head coach at Duke on Monday night at home against Army.

The Blue Devils come into the 2026-27 season with national title expectations. Scheyer has built a deep and talented roster that should have everything he needs to break through and capture that ever-elusive title.

Army may represent the lightest non-conference matchup for Duke this season. Their No. 338 ranking on KenPom is the lowest the Blue Devils will see, at least in terms of preseason projection.

Other Duke sports in action

Men's soccer closed the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Notre Dame

Duke women's field hockey fell short against UNC in the regular-season finale, but still earned a share of the ACC title.

Duke volleyball rallied to take down Boston College, 3-1, and then defeated Syracuse 3-0 on Sunday for a productive weekend.