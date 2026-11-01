Duke basketball vs. Army: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for Blue Devils opener

After a 3-0 exhibition slate that saw Duke earn blowout wins over Belmont and Tennessee, and then earn a close road win at Kansas, the Blue Devils are officially set to open the regular season on Monday night at Cameron Indoor against Army.

While the three exhibition games didn't count, we did get a good look at Jon Scheyer's fifth team to see that the Blue Devils should once again be a legitimate contender to be the last team standing in March Madness.

Starting tomorrow night, the games count. Duke's journey toward that elusive national title begins against one of the lighter opponents on its schedule. Army is ranked No. 338 in KenPom to open the season, making them the lowest-ranked team in that metric that the Blue Devils will face this season.

Duke has a pair of tune-up games this week - Army followed by Coastal Carolina - before their first test of the season next Tuesday in Chicago against Michigan State.

How to watch No. 2 Duke vs. Army in regular season opener

Date: Monday, November 2nd

Monday, November 2nd Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

ESPNU Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 0-0

0-0 Army record: 0-0

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Army?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -42.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Duke -100000/Army +8000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Army

Duke was close to full strength for the final exhibition game against Kansas, with Caleb Foster getting back on the court after missing the first two preseason matchups. That left Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski as the only player who missed all three exhibitions, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be available for the season opener. He warmed up without restrictions against Kansas.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Army?

On the call on ESPN on Monday night will be Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and former Duke forward Jay Bilas (analyst).

Duke vs. Army series history

This will be the 18th all-time meeting between Duke and Army on the hardwood. The Blue Devils hold a 14-3 edge in the series and have won the last 10 meetings. The last time Army prevailed was way back in 1939.

This will be the third straight season Duke has faced Army, beating them 114-59 last season and 100-58 in 2024.