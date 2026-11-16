Duke Blue Devils news: football falls to Miami, men's and women's basketball dominate

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke football falls short against Miami on the road

It was always going to be a tall task for Duke to go on the road and spring an upset against Miami. Credit the Blue Devils for fighting - they entered the fourth quarter trailing by just five points - but the Hurricanes proved to be too much in the game's final period.

Duke fell 36-25 to fall to 7-3 overall heading into the final two games of the regular season. Star RB Nate Sheppard stated his Heisman Trophy case even in defeat, turning 28 touches into 224 yards from scrimmage.

Duke's defense couldn't find enough answers for the Darian Mensah-Cooper Barkate connection or slow down Miami RB Javian Mallory as the Hurricanes racked up over 500 yards of total offense.

Duke will look to bounce back on a short week with Clemson coming to Durham on Friday night.

Duke men's basketball bounces back with blowout win over SIU-Edwardsville

Coming off a loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, Duke wanted to get rid of that bad taste with a buy game against SIU-Edwardsville. It went as expected, with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils rolling to a 90-47 win on Friday night in Cameron Indoor.

Six Duke players finished in double figures scoring in the win in a balanced effort on the offensive end of the floor. It was still a struggle for Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, whose Duke career has not gotten off to the start he hoped for.

The three-point shooting was also a concern with the Blue Devils hitting just 9-of-29 from three. Cayden Boozer logged his second double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and snagging 10 rebounds.

Sebastian Wilkins, Caleb Foster, and freshman Cameron Williams gave Duke good minutes off the bench in the 43-point win.

Duke will now face another heavyweight fight on Tuesday night in Cameron as they take on Illinois.

Duke women's basketball stays unbeaten with 37-point throttling of Marshall

Duke women's basketball moved to 4-0 on Sunday with an 88-51 win at home over Marshall.

Star forward Toby Fournier led the way for the Blue Devils with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Three other Duke players finished in double figures with Autumn Fleary (14), Bella Flemings (11), and Emilee Skinner (10). Skinner added 10 rebounds to join Fournier with a double-double. Those two keyed a dominant effort on the glass with Duke outrebounding Marshall 51-28.

The Blue Devils are back at home on Thursday night to face Fordham.