Duke Blue Devils News: Colton Hiller's visit, Cameron Boozer's preseason debut, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes from this week so far:

2028 No. 1 recruit Colton Hiller makes an official visit to Duke

Things have been heating up on the recruiting trail for Jon Scheyer and Duke in the last week. Over the weekend, 5-star 2027 SF Asa Montgomery took his official visit to Durham and was in attendance for Saturday's Countdown to Craziness event. Duke is carrying significant momentum with Montgomery in the aftermath of the visit.

That came just days after Australian PG Luke Paul announced his surprise commitment to the Blue Devils, joining Kager Knueppel in the 2027 class.

And then on Monday, 5-star 2028 forward Colton Hiller, the No. 1 overall player in that cycle, arrived in Durham for his official visit. His recruitment is shaping up to be a Duke vs. Florida showdown, and there's some buzz that Hiller could consider a reclass into the 2027 class.

Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans make their NBA preseason debuts

Duke rookies Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans made their NBA preseason debuts on Monday night and had every different experiences.

Boozer looked immediately comfortable. In just 18 minutes, the reigning National Player of the Year scored 11 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists to help the Memphis Grizzlies earn a nine-point win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Boozer showed an expanded offensive game already, something that should put the rest of the NBA on notice immediately. Boozer liked like a season veteran in his first ever preseason game.

The same can't be said for Isaiah Evans, who looked very much like an overwhelmed rookie in his first preseason game. Evans played eight minutes and was not gun shy. He attempted six shots in those minutes. Unfortunately, he missed all of them, including an 0-of-4 mark from three-point range. He did get into the box score with two points, knocking down both of his free throw attempts.

The NBA transition will be more difficult for Evans, but he has time to get things figured out in Minnesota on a deep and talented team.

Duke Men's Soccer rolls past Wofford, 3-0

The men's soccer team was in action on Tuesday night and earned a 3-0 home win over Wofford in a confidence-boosting performance. The Blue Devils improved to 5-7 overall, but are still seeking their first ACC win of the season (0-4).

Sol Arbib, Ethan Congleton, and Jack Ottley scored a goal each, and keeper Max Deisenhofer earned his first career shutout.

Duke will get back into ACC play on Saturday against No. 1 SMU on the road. The Mustangs are 9-0-1 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in conference action.