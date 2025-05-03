Duke basketball to host four-star 2026 prospect on a visit with great chance of reclassification into 2025

The Duke basketball program will host class of 2026 four-star recruit Sebastian Wilkins next Monday. The 6'8, 215-pound power forward is currently the #28 overall recruit and #7 power forward in the 247Sports Class of 2026 Composite Rankings. However, there's a high likelihood that Wilkins will reclassify to the class of 2025 and play college basketball next season.

Wilkins is the top-ranked player out of New Hampshire, coming from Brewster Academy, one of the top high school basketball programs in the country. Brewster is recognized as a Nike Elite High School Program, the only school in New England to have the honor.

Wilkins was offered by the Blue Devils about two weeks ago, and is set to begin his official visit to Durham on Monday. With the possibility of the four-star recruit reclassifying into the class of 2025, along with the fact that Duke will lose its entire starting five from the 2024-25 season, he could be a huge addition to the Blue Devils' program.

Jon Scheyer has retained Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Maliq Brown, and Darren Harris for next season. Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, and Tyrese Proctor have all declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Although Evans put his name into the 2025 NBA Draft early entry list, it seems much more likely that the rising sophomore will return to Durham as opposed to opt for the NBA.

The Blue Devils boast tons of guard depth heading into next season and an elite blend of shooting and defense. As for the frontcourt guys, more depth is needed. Adding a big like Wilkins into the mix next season would be a huge get for Scheyer, especially a coveted prospect like Wilkins.

Wilkins boasts offers from the likes of Duke, Maryland, Boston College, Florida State, and Alabama, among others, but recent interest from the Blue Devils has made it a very likely scenario for Wilkins to reclassify into the class of 2025 and head to Durham next season.

Duke also recently added top transfer Cedric Coward from Washington State to the mix. The Blue Devils sit with the #3 overall 2025 recruiting class per 247Sports, and adding Wilkins, if he reclassifies, would give Duke another frontcourt bolster for next season.