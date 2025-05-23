Sebastian Wilkins says his visit to Duke was 'amazing' with commitment decision looming

2026 top-35 prospect Sebastian Wilkins is set to announce his college commitment today at 4:00 pm EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Wilkins will be deciding between Duke and Maryland.

Wilkins, the #27 overall prospect and #7 power forward at the 247Sports Composite Rankings, visited Durham earlier in May. He also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Boston College, and Florida State before cutting his list to the Blue Devils and Terrapins.

If the big man does ultimately commit to the Duke basketball program, Wilkins will be an interesting prospect to monitor, as there's a possibility that he elects to reclassify into the class of 2025 and play college basketball in the fall as opposed to the 2026-27 season.

Wilkins seems to think highly of Jon Scheyer and the history of Blue Devil basketball. Here's what he had to say about his visit to Durham.

"It was amazing. You don't really have to say much because everybody knows what Duke is about and their history. It was just a great environment."

"[Scheyer] said that I could come in and make an impact. They kind of recruit people that they think can make an impact. Duke isn't for everyone, so they were showing that they believe in me."

The addition of Wilkins would be a fantastic add to the Blue Devils frontcourt, especially if he does elect to reclassify into 2025. Scheyer would then be working with a three-man punch at the four spot of Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, and Wilkins.

"Wilkins came up the ranks as a forward who could put the ball on the floor at a young age," 247Sports National Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said about the top-35 recruit. "Since then, he's developed his shooting range and extended his skill-set away from the basket while simultaneously making real gains defensively. He's evolved into a modern-day combo-forward who can play and defend multiple positions."

At 6'8 and 215 pounds with the ability to guard multiple positions, Wilkins fits the perfect mold of a Jon Scheyer big. Last season's Blue Devil defense was one of the best in the nation because of its overwhelming length and switchability. Wilkins would add to that formula nicely and be a big frontcourt get for the program.