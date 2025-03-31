Duke basketball schedules meeting with former SEC guard in transfer portal

The current focus of the Duke basketball program is winning its sixth national title, as the 1-seed Blue Devils are gearing up to take on 1-seed Houston in the Final Four this Saturday night in San Antonio. However, the program is still getting in on some of the action in the transfer portal.

Duke has scheduled a meeting with Silas Demary Jr., a point guard who just finished his sophomore season at Georgia before entering the portal.

Demary has spent the past two seasons with Mike White at Georgia and now will look for a new home. The guard is currently on a visit at St. John's and has meetings planned with UConn and BYU along with Duke.

The former Bulldog was one of the better guards in the SEC this season, marking career highs in almost every category. Demary averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals a game this season on 39.6% shooting from the floor and 37.4% shooting from three-point range on 4.7 attempts a night.

Demary rose his three-point shooting percentage a great deal as he shot just 30.3% from beyond the arc through his freshman season with the Bulldogs. He was also an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2024.

The rising junior is one of the top names in the transfer portal as of now and has been reached out to by lots of schools. He could be a huge get for the Blue Devils as the program will lose most of its backcourt production after this season.

It's likely that Duke will lose both backcourt starters in Tyrese Proctor (NBA Draft) and Sion James (graduation). There's also a good chance that Caleb Foster hits the portal after this season as his minutes decreased heavily as the season has gone on. Although Foster has somewhat revived his season through the NCAA Tournament, it's still a solid chance he's on the way out.

The Blue Devils might even lose Isaiah Evans as well, both to the draft or portal, as Evans' name would be highly coveted if he entered the transfer portal.

Demary would be a great fit at Duke with his playmaking and shooting ability. The six-foot-five guard also defends at a high level and would fit the mold of Jon Scheyer's roster-building well if the program can reel him into Durham.

Demary is the #13 overall player in the portal and the #5 point guard at On3's Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.