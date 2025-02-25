Insider suggests 'a lot' of transfer portal interest for Duke basketball freshman

Typically, the Duke basketball freshmen class has become a combination of one-and-dones with multi-year players yet that idea was quickly dismissed last season after the Blue Devils saw all but one of its rookies leave.

Caleb Foster was the only player to return to Durham for his sophomore season after Jared McCain went to the NBA while TJ Power and Sean Stewart opted for the transfer portal.

This season it seems much easier to predict the decisions of its top ranked recruiting class with Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel destined for the NBA.

However, one of the most interesting offseason decisions will involve freshman Isaiah Evans. Weeks ago, if felt like there were only two options for the North Carolina native, return to Durham or go into the transfer portal.

Then, he scored 17 points in consecutive games against Virginia and Illinois, on a total of 8-of-11 shooting from 3-point range, with the most recent game coming inside Madison Square Garden with many NBA scouts in attendance.

Brendan Marks of The Athletic noted the difficult choice that Evans must make this offseason and highlighted that there are plenty of college teams that are already interested in him.

“What happens with Evans this offseason — entering the NBA Draft, transferring, or returning to Duke — is the most interesting TBD on Duke’s roster,” he posted on social media.

“Would fit well as a perimeter starter next to Cam Boozer, but there will be (and already is) a lot of portal interest.”

Evans has played at least 11 minutes in each of Duke’s previous six games and Jon Scheyer gets more comfortable with him being a key part of the Blue Devil rotation in the most important games of the season.

He talked about the growth and development of Isaiah Evans on the ACC’s teleconference on Monday.

“I could talk forever about Isaiah and how proud I am of him. He’s never been hesitant to shoot in his life, he’s got supreme confidence with that. The thing that he’s done, though, he’s become a really good defender,” Scheyer said.

“The role that he plays for us is a key role and he’s earned that. He’s done that every day in practice and just really proud of him for his attitude.”

Duke will be hoping Isaiah Evans can continue his hot streak when the No. 2 Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) battle the Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) on Tuesday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).