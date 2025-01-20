Duke basketball rises in AP Poll, new ACC team enters ranks

The Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) have risen to #2 in this week's Associated Press Poll after winning both of the program's games this past week and extending its winning streak to 12 games.

Duke took down the Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) 89-54 at home then beat the Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) 88-63 on the road.

The Blue Devils have continued to dominate the rest of the ACC, winning its 8 games by an average margin of 23 points and only one team, Notre Dame (8-10, 2-5 ACC), has come within single digits of beating the Blue Devils.

Auburn (17-1, 5-0 SEC) retained the #1 spot in this week's poll, but last week's #2 team, Iowa State (15-2, 5-1 Big 12), fell at West Virginia (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) on Saturday 64-57. The Blue Devils and Cyclones swapped the #2 and #3 spots in the new poll.

Along with Duke, there is finally another ACC squad that has entered the AP Poll as the Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) came in this week at #25.

This is the first time since the week 7 poll that an ACC team other than Duke has been ranked.

Although we thought here Louisville was a sleeper team in the ACC, most didn't think the Cards would be maybe the second-best team in the conference. Pat Kelsey has done a phenomenal job in his first season with the Cardinals and now has the program ranked for the first time since the week 10 poll of the 2020-21 season.

Louisville is now tied for the second-best ACC record with Clemson (15-4, 7-1 ACC) and has won its last 8 games. Its lone conference loss came at home to Duke 76-65.

Clemson and Wake Forest also received votes in this week's poll.

It was well established that Duke was the cream of the crop in the ACC, but Louisville has now come onto the stage as a potential threat to the Blue Devils' ACC Tournament hopes.