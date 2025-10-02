Duke basketball has made sure it keeps its most important piece for the future

The Duke basketball program has announced that it has signed head coach Jon Scheyer to a new six-year contract through the 2030-31 season. This new contract adds two years to Scheyer's current deal, which was set through 2028-29.

Duke now knows that Scheyer won't be going anywhere, which is the way it has to be. The former player and successor of Mike Krzyzewski has been nothing short of spectacular as the Blue Devils' head coach over the last three seasons. This new extension proves it, but it felt impossible for Scheyer to be anywhere besides Duke as the head coach, especially since he was a former Duke player and won a national title with the program in 2010.

Through three seasons in Durham, Scheyer has established himself as one of the best coaches in the entire country. He's led Duke to 89 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance in each season he's been the head coach. Scheyer brought the Blue Devils to a Round of 32 in year one, an Elite 8 in year two, and a Final Four last season. Heading into 2025-26, Duke is again poised for a deep March run with the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation,

Scheyer has also won two ACC Tournament championships in three seasons, while becoming just the second head coach in ACC history to win the ACC Tournament crown in his first season at the helm.

Aside from being an elite coach, Scheyer is also one of the best recruiters and talent developers in the country. He and his staff have sealed the No. 1 overall recruiting class in three of their four recruiting cycles, and the one year they didn't land the top class, they landed the No. 2.

Nine Blue Devils have been drafted to the NBA since Scheyer took over, headlined by AP National Player of the Year and No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft selection Cooper Flagg.

Scheyer opened up in an interview about how he was extremely close to taking a head coaching gig at UNLV. However, he elected to stay and eventually take over for Coach K, and he'll be the head man in Durham for the long future.