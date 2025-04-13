Duke basketball five-star signee puts pressure on Nate Ament with questions regarding commitment

Nate Ament, the top remaining uncommitted prospect in the class of 2025, was set to commit on April 1st at the McDonald's All-American game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The five-star prospect then postponed his commitment. It's been a rollercoaster of a recruitment process for the elite recruit, and the Duke basketball program has been at the forefront of contenders for his services for most of his collegiate recruitment.

But a decision is still yet to be made.

Pressure is building on Ament to announce where he will be playing next season, and five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer had to ask Ament the awkward questions about where the process is going.

At the Nike Hoop Summit this weekend, Boozer sat down with Ament and asked him how his recruitment with Duke is going. Ament didn't have much to say.

"So I just kind of want to know, like, how's your recruitment process going with that school [Duke]?" Boozer asked.

"It's going good." That's all Ament had to say back.

Duke commit Cam Boozer asking Nate Ament all the hard questions at Nike Hoop Summit 🤣👀 pic.twitter.com/wKKwRwMA0Z — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 12, 2025

Cameron Boozer and his twin brother Cayden, who is also a Duke signee, have tried to lure Ament to Duke for a while with comments on his posts at official school visits. Positive comments when he posted pictures of himself in a Duke uniform, and not-so-positive ones when he was at the other campuses.

He also sat down with NBA Analyst Krysten Peek to discuss the final five schools he will be deciding from, which are Duke, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas. Peek asked Ament what factors would be going into his final decision.

"How I feel, how much I trust the coaches and what they're telling me," Ament said. "How much I truly believe I can come in and be an impact freshman. And obviously how much I can come in, make mistakes, learn from them in the game. And just, you know, the coach trusts me to, you know, make those adjustments in-game."

Ament also gave some insight into when he will be deciding where he will play college basketball.

"Next week or two," Ament said.

I sat down with uncommitted five-star Nate Ament after practice at Nike Hoop Summit and we discussed his final five schools of Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas. He said he plans on committing in the next couple of weeks. Full interview below. pic.twitter.com/FkqRqR6G40 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 12, 2025

Ament is the #4 overall prospect per 247sports in the class of 2025 and could be one more big addition to Duke's already loaded recruiting class, ranked #1 per 247sports.