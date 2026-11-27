The pressure and expectations that come with playing for the Duke basketball team are different.

Only a very few programs can relate, and John Blackwell learned the hard way through his first month of being a Blue Devil.

It was a nightmare start to the season for the Wisconsin transfer. He was regarded as one of the best players to enter the transfer portal, opted to withdraw from the NBA Draft and commit to Duke, and was paid a large sum of money to do so.

Yet his stats didn’t reflect any of that.

Blackwell was a net negative on the court for Duke until Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Not only did he snap his shooting slump, but he also nearly led the Blue Devils to a win in the second half by himself.

After a first half in which he hit an important corner triple, John Blackwell was still struggling with just five points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Then, he saw his first shot of the second half go in. And the next. And the next.

To make a long story short, Blackwell didn’t miss after halftime. He took six shots from the field – four of which were 3-pointers – and four free throws. Every time he took a shot, the ball went it. It resulted in 20 points as the Blue Devils connected on 12-of-16 attempts after halftime.

It was a moment that only John Blackwell, but Duke needed. He was the player Duke expected at the beginning of the season and the player that the Blue Devils handed over a lot of money to land.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t difficult,” Blackwell explained after the 77-63 win of his slow start to the season. “It was definitely difficult, obviously, because I wasn’t playing at my best. But I feel like coach and the guys had my back.”

Prior to his outburst against UConn, Blackwell was averaging just 9.3 points per game, and in Duke’s two marquee games against Michigan State and Illinois, he shot 30.7 percent (8-of-26) from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range.

Those are a distant memory after his most recent performance.

“The difference in the game was Blackwell,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “That’s the Blackwell who was the best player in the portal.”

There was relief, accomplishment, and, most importantly, joy on the face of John Blackwell during the second half and in the postgame celebration on the court. It’s something Duke needs to carry forward because its daunting schedule does not get any easier with a trip to No. 3 Florida next week.