Duke put together its most complete performance of the season on Wednesday night against UConn in Las Vegas, taking down the Huskies 77-63 and earning their first signature win of the young season.

Amid a difficult start to the season, doubt was creeping in about Duke's ability to compete for the national championship.

But at least for one night, the Blue Devils certainly looked like a title contender. The effort and energy finally matched the skill, and Duke took the fight to UConn to grab a resounding victory.

Let's examine the biggest winners (buckets) and losers (bricks) from Duke's 14-point win:

Buckets:

John Blackwell

Blackwell finally looked like the guy Duke thought they were getting out of the Transfer Portal. The Wisconsin transfer put up a season-high 25 points, scoring 20 in the second half to help Duke earn the win on Wednesday night.

Blackwell played with a renewed confidence and was able to shake off an early 1-of-5 start from the field. He knocked down his final six shots and finished 5-of-6 from three-point range. He showed the type of efficient scoring that Duke needs from him

He looked like an ACC Player of the Year type against UConn, and if that continues, then this team's ceiling will keep going up.

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba came out playing aggressively, too, and credit Scheyer for finally getting him off the perimeter and running the offense through him on the block.

Ngongba delivered, putting up a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, while dishing out five assists to boot. It was a showcase game for the junior big man, who dominated UConn's frontcourt for the whole evening.

He was a big-time difference maker for the Blue Devils.

Cayden Boozer

Boozer got benched and didn't play a lot of minutes against Washington State on Saturday. Scheyer decided to go back to Boozer against UConn, and the sophomore responded. He put up 10 points and five rebounds in the win, and it was Boozer who put the finishing touches on the Huskies with a steal and a score, and then an iso bucket in a one-on-one matchup with Braylon Mullins:

CAYDEN BOOZER PUTTING THE FINAL TOUCHES ON UCONN.



The get back! pic.twitter.com/4zzHrFJg8l — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) November 26, 2026

Nobody wanted to play well against UConn more than Boozer. It was his critical turnover last year that led to Mullins' dagger in the Elite Eight. Eight months later, Boozer got his lick back. That had to feel awfully good.

Jon Scheyer

Scheyer knows that coaching or playing at Duke comes with an enormous microscope. He has never shied away from it.

But the Duke head coach has taken a lot of undue criticism for the start of the season, with rival fans producing the same ridiculous narrative about him.

But Scheyer showed his coaching chops against UConn, answering the critics and delivering for his squad in a game that was sorely needed.

Bricks:

The freshmen not named Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

With Scheyer trimming the rotation, Boumtje Boumtje was the only freshman who logged extended minutes. It's clear that he's going to be a big piece of the puzzle this year for Duke, but his classmates are a different story.

Deron Rippey Jr. got into the game, but he played only two minutes. Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard didn't play.

It was a sign that Scheyer didn't feel like he could trust the youngsters in a game that, while not a "must-win," was pretty close to it for a November game.

There will be opportunities for the youngsters at some point this season, but they've got a long way to go to earn Scheyer's trust.