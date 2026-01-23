Duke basketball commit lands coveted 5th star in more good news for Jon Scheyer

Things could not be going better for Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball these days. The Blue Devils are the No. 5 team in the country, Cam Boozer is playing at an elite level and more. Yup, the future looks bright for the program (as always) and even more help is on the way come next season.

As most of you know by now, point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has committed to Duke and he can't wait to make the move to Durham. He'll be doing so as one of the best players in the country for the 2026 class. This week, 247Sports came out with new hoops rankings and Rippey was moved from a 4-star prospect to a 5-star one. On top of that, he's now the No. 10 prospect overall for '26.

Oh, and Rippey is also the No. 1 point guard in the country. Previously, 247Sports had Rippey as the No. 16 overall prospect and with four stars next to his name. That's no longer the case, as he indeed was able to make quite the jump thanks to the new rankings.

There's still a while before Rippey makes the move to campus, but there's already a ton of buzz surrounding him and his game. Throughout his recruitment, the 6-2, 175-pounder picked up a mind-blowing 44 offers, with teams from all over the nation putting a tender on the table for him.

In the end, Rippey was down to Duke, NC State, Tennessee, Texas and Miami. Obviously, coaching staffs from each of those schools were working overtime for his commitment, but Scheyer and the Blue Devils were able to win out. Rippey will be excited to make an immediate impact for Duke next fall and he'll do so with the confidence of being a 5-star talent and the best freshman PG out there.