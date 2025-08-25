Duke basketball assistant receives major promotion ahead of 2025-26 season

The Duke basketball program has announced that Jon Scheyer has promoted assistant coach Emanuel Dildy to Associate Head Coach of the program. Dildy has been with the Blue Devils since 2023 as an assistant.

Dildy is regarded as one of the top recruiting assistants in all of college basketball, and he's had major success in that regard for the majority of his coaching career. After playing college hoops at New Mexico State and Eastern Illinois, Dildy began his coaching career at Kennedy-King College in Chicago, where Dildy is from.

He then moved up to the Division I level in 2012, where he spent time as an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Valparaiso, Northwestern, and Oklahoma. Dildy served on Porter Moser's staff with both the Ramblers and Sooners.

Bringing his recruiting specialty to Durham, Dildy has helped Scheyer land the No. 1 overall recruiting class in both 2024 and 2025, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Elite prospects such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Malauch, and the Boozer twins are part of those classes.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Emanuel the past two seasons, and his impact on our program has been tremendous," Scheyer said. "He's an elite recruiter, a detailed teacher of the game and someone whose tireless work ethic sets the tone for our staff and players. Emanuel's leadership, energy and passion embody what Duke Basketball is all about, and I'm excited to elevate him into this well-deserved role as associate head coach."

The Blue Devils are entering year four under Jon Scheyer with high expectations once again. Duke is viewed as a perennial national championship contender with an extremely talented group of young guys coming into the program for the 2025-26 campaign.

Although Duke landed the nation's top recruiting class, the rotation will be extremely young after the program lost its entire starting five from last season's Final Four team. With such a new and inexperienced squad, it could take some time with a few bumps in the road before the Blue Devils reach peak performance. With potentially the toughest non-conference schedule in the nation, Scheyer and his guys will have plenty of opportunities to fine-tune before postseason action.