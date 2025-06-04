For the first time in program history, the Duke Baseball team will host an NCAA Super Regional at Jack Coombs Field.

The Blue Devils earned their right to host after winning the program's fourth regional championship on Sunday night with a 3-2 victory over Oklahoma State. The Blue Devils will now play a best-of-three series with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha on the line.

After a shaky start to the season, many Duke fans had written off the 2025 team. But a decent showing in ACC play—a conference with a nation-best five teams remaining— helped them find their rhythm. Now, they find themselves in the Super Regionals for the fourth time since 2019.

Duke also received a generous draw down south, as they will face No. 4-regional seed Murray State, who upset No. 10-national seed Ole Miss in Oxford over the weekend.

The Blue Devils have reached the College World Series three times in their 122 year history, but have not returned since their last appearance in 1961. Head Coach Chris Pollard and his team now have a golden opportunity to end that long drought and punch their ticket to Omaha.

Duke's Super Regional series begins Saturday at 1:00 PM in Durham on ESPNU.