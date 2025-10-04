The Duke football program is riding a high wave of momentum following two straight victories in which the Blue Devils have outscored their last two opponents 83-36. Quarterback Darian Mensah is quietly turning into one of the top QBs the nation has to offer, and the offense as a whole has found a new rhythm after consistent struggles to begin the season. Duke has scored at least seven points in all four quarters in its last two games, after not doing so in any of the team's first three contests to begin the 2025 campaign. Now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in ACC action, the Blue Devils look to stay atop the conference standings with a road victory over the Golden Bears on Saturday.

Duke at California: Final betting odds and predictions for Duke football's road matchup

Duke will kick off against California at 10:30 pm EST on Saturday, October 4th at California Memorial Stadium. Here are the final betting odds along with predictions for the matchup.

Duke at California betting odds

According to FanDuel, Duke is listed as a 2.5-point favorite (-122), while California is listed as a 2.5-point underdog (+100). The Blue Devils' moneyline is -146 on the road, and California's is +124. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 54.5.

Cal true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has consistently gotten better this season as one of the few true freshmen starters in the country. Sagapolutele ranks fifth in the ACC in passing yards (1,234) and fifth in passing touchdowns (8). The Golden Bears have been led by their defense to a 4-1 overall and 1-0 ACC start to the 2025 season.

The Golden Bears rank 13th in the ACC in points scored per game (24.8) while ranking second in the conference in points allowed per game (18.0). The Blue Devils have been on an offensive tear as of late and now rank eighth in the ACC in points scored per game (34.8).

With how Mensah has been playing as of late, along with the total offense finding its rhythm, this is another opportunity against a solid defense for Duke to prove it's a force to be reckoned with in the conference for the rest of the season.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 36-21