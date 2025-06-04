Duke accomplishes stellar feat with its athletics that only two other collegiate athletics programs have done

Duke University boasts one of the most elite all-around athletic programs in the entire country. The college's men's basketball program tends to receive the most recognition, as it is one of the most storied teams in the history of college hoops. However, the rest of Duke's sports teams, both men's and women's, are outstanding across the board.

To further prove that, Duke athletics recently joined an elite club that only two other universities are a part of.

Duke is one of three schools since 2012-13 to reach the Elite 8 in both men's and women's basketball, play in a bowl game, and advance to the baseball Super Regionals in the same year. The only other two schools to do that are North Carolina State and Louisville, two fellow ACC programs.

Both the men's and women's Blue Devil basketball squads had serious national championship aspirations this past season, but unfortunately, both fell short. The women's team lost in the Elite 8 to South Carolina, and the men's team was defeated by Houston in the Final Four in absolutely soul-crushing fashion.

However, coming off a season where the men's team earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament and the women's team earned a 2-seed, both programs are gearing up to build on their respective 2024-25 campaigns.

As for the Duke football team, the Blue Devils are in a position to be ACC Championship contenders following an extremely successful first season under head coach Manny Diaz, one where Duke won nine games in a season for just the third time since joining the ACC in 1953. After signing an elite transfer quarterback in Darian Mensah, mixed with several returning impact guys, Diaz is looking to bring Duke its first ACC Championship title since 1989.

The Duke baseball team is headed to the Super Regionals following a sweep of Oklahoma State and a defeat of Georgia. This is the Blue Devils' fourth appearance in the Super Regionals since 2018, as Duke advanced to this stage in 2019 and 2023 as well. Although AJ Gracia will be suspended after a completely bogus ruling by the umpires, Duke baseball is looking to keep rolling as it will host Murray State.