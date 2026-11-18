I mean, it's no secret what happened in Durham last night. Illinois came to Cameron Indoor and completely dominated Duke from start to finish, running away with a 21-point win. Whether you're a Blue Devils fan or not, last night's result likely shocked anyone watching in the college basketball world. To be beaten is one thing, but Duke was straight-up embarrassed.

It was abysmal in nearly every aspect. A rough outing can be forgiven; bad shooting nights happen. The lack of effort and fight shown by the Blue Devils is what is disappointing. Of course, it's still early in the season, and people may forget what Duke looked like less than a month ago, but there are some glaring issues that need to be addressed immediately.

Follow Duke Basketball on our App! Free. One tap follows Duke. Follow Duke on the free FanSided app. Scan the code to get the app.

That said, last night may have been exactly what this team needs to reach its peak. Sometimes you have to get through the lowest of the lows to find your way back up. And if Drew Scharnowski's postgame comments are any indication of how this team will respond, there's still reason to hold on to hope that they will figure things out.

"We don't deserve to wear these jerseys right now," Scharnowski said.

Duke’s Drew Scharnowski after their 99-78 loss to Illinois: “Again, like sorry to the fans; they don't deserve that. Feel like we don't really deserve to wear these jerseys.” @wral pic.twitter.com/iDMwbL9563 — Chris Lea - Sportscaster (@ChrisLeaTV) November 18, 2026

Drew Scharnowski isn't making excuses after Duke's disastrous showing

While Scharnowski's comments are critical, they are exactly what this team needs right now. After getting embarrassed on the national stage in back-to-back weeks, this team needs to look inward to figure out how to get back on track. On paper, we know what they can be, but they have been far from it through the first five games.

That's what Scharnowski seems to be alluding to. There is no individual player or aspect you can point to as the sole problem with this team. Sure, some aren't playing to the caliber we expect, but that will work itself out over time. Effort, competitiveness, and cohesion are all things that Duke, and only Duke, can control.

However, words only serve a purpose if they are backed up with action. But with the veteran leadership this team has, even if it doesn't seem like it at the moment, I have full confidence that this group will figure things out. Unfortunately, the road only gets tougher from here, with the likes of Florida and UConn on the schedule over the next two weeks.

The turnaround needs to be quick to avoid another embarrassing performance, but nobody feels that pressure more than the coaching staff and players themselves. The issues are certainly worth criticizing, and this team is currently a long way from being a contender. But the season is far from over.

We have seen glimpses of what this team can be, and that's enough reason to keep the faith. As long as accountability starts in the locker room and players and coaches alike take responsibility for the collective poor effort, I have full confidence in this team's ability to turn the season around.