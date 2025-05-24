Dame Sarr shares amazing reason he committed to Duke over Kansas and others

What a week it has been for the Duke basketball program. Jon Scheyer has been able to land some head-turning commitments in 5-star shooting guard Dame Sarr and 4-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins, who has reclassified to the 2025 class. Boom.

In the case of Sarr, Scheyer and the Blue Devils were able to get things done pretty quickly, as the Italian sensation was once assumed to be a lock to pick the Kansas Jayhawks. That didn't end up being the case, with Duke selling him on the great things coming his way in the ACC.

As it turns out, a program great helped get things over the line for the Blue Devils too. In an interview with ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Sarr revealed that playing for Duke was always a dream for him. After Jabari Parker, who Sarr played with at FC Barcelona, played there too, Sarr knew in his heart he had to follow in his footsteps:

Duke legend Jabari Parker helped make the decision easy for 5-star SG Dame Sarr

For all of you Kansas fans out there wondering why Sarr had a change of heart at the last minute, here's your answer. The Jayhawks were in prime position to sign the youngster, but as soon as Duke upped its efforts, KU never had a chance.

This is a monster get for the Blue Devils, as Sarr has pro experience and there's a reason he's a 5-star prospect. He's going to be able to make an immediate impact for Scheyer, who will be counting on the teenager to play well beyond his years over in Durham.

It wasn't long ago that people were pretty concerned about the Duke roster for the 2025-26 campaign, but that's all changed in a huge way thanks to Sarr and Wilkins giving Blue Devils fans the news they were hoping for. Countless people are now counting down the days for the next hoops season to get here, as Duke will once again be built to go on a deep run.