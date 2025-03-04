Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke played their final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night against Wake Forest with a 93-60 win over the Demon Deacons.

If this was Cooper Flagg's final game at Cameron in a Duke uniform, he's definitely let his presence be known by finishing with 28 points, 10-16 shooting, eight rebounds, seven assists, and and three blocks.

Back in January when Duke played Wake Forest in Winston Salem, Flagg had a much tougher time scoring but the program was able to come out with a win, but this game seemed like a more revenge- type contest.

Flagg left the court with 2:21 left in the second half with the Blue Devils up by 40 at that points, and as he was leaving, there were court chants for 'one more year' that ran throughout the arena as Flagg's status will be determined after the season.

Duke's dominant win improved it to a perfect 17-0 season at Cameron Indoor Stadium and was the Blue Devils' fourth win in a row by at least 30 plus points.

Efton Reid and Ty-Laur Johnson each scored 14 points, leading the Demon Deacons, but was not enough to help the Deacons to competing this game.

Wake Forest needed this game to help their resume for the NCAA Tournament, but now that dwindles with the loss and it might have to go the distance in the ACC tournament to be in consideration for the NCAA tournament.

Duke (27-3, 18-1 ACC) finishes the season out in Chapel Hill against North Carolina while Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC) will finish the season home against Georgia Tech.

College GameDay will be in Chapel Hill this weekend for the Duke/North Carolina game and that game will tip off at 6:30 and can be televised on ESPN.