Cooper Flagg says he's 'living in the present right now' regarding fans' chants urging him to return to Duke

Duke basketball (27-3, 18-1 ACC) ran Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC) out of the gym on Senior Night, beating the Demon Deacons 93-60. As the game was winding down, Duke freshman superstar Cooper Flagg was receiving chants from fans yelling "one more year."

Flagg was seen on the sidelines saying "run it back," potentially hinting at his desire to return to Duke for a second campaign. Although it would be a dream come true for Duke fans to get another year out of Flagg with top recruits coming in as well such as Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson, the likelihood is slim to none as Flagg is the heavy favorite to be selected with the #1 overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft.

After the win over the Demon Deacons, Flagg was asked about the chants from the fans and gave his thoughts regarding his thought process after this season.

"I'm living in the present right now. Living in the moment. Taking it day by day, practice by practice, game by game. So, I don't know what the future holds."

Flagg came onto the college basketball scene as one of the most hyped-up prospects of the last decade and has delivered in every which way.

The Maine native is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks a game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 38.2% shooting from three-point range. He leads the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories.

He set an ACC rookie scoring record earlier this season with 42 points against Notre Dame and set an ACC record with 11 ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

Flagg also became the first ACC player of the last 25 years to tally 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in a regular season.

The freshman phenom is in a two-man race with Auburn's Johni Broome to win the National Player of the Year award and has undoubtedly been one of the best players in college basketball this season.

Flagg is leaving Duke fans on their heels with his decision regarding his future after this season at the college level. Although the chances are slim, he's still giving the Blue Devil faithful a glimmer of hope that this season might not be his last in a Duke uniform.