Cooper Flagg breaks two more ACC records to add to historic freshman campaign

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg put on a show once again for the Blue Devils in an 80-62 win at Virginia (13-13, 6-9 ACC) last night with a game-high 17 points to go along with 14 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.

The Blue Devils are now 23-3 overall and 15-1 in conference play.

Flagg also broke two more ACC records over the last day to add to add to his fantastic freshman campaign at Duke.

The freshman was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the tenth time this season this week, tying the ACC record for the most times earning the accolade.

Flagg joins Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson (1990), UNC's Tyler Hansbrough (2006), and fellow Blue Devil Jabari Parker (2014) as the only ACC freshman to earn the award ten times.

Flagg will hold the record on his own if he can do so one more time over the last three weeks of the regular season.

The superstar averaged 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 55.6% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three-point range in Duke's 2-0 week with a 78-57 win over California (12-14, 5-10 ACC) and a 106-70 victory over Stanford (16-10, 8-7 ACC), both at home.

Along with his historic season among ACC freshman, Flagg also cemented himself with having one of the best single seasons in conference history.

Flagg is the first ACC player in the last 25 years to collect 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in the regular season.

While playing in just 26 career games, he's accomplished a feat no other ACC player has been able to do over the course of the last quarter century.

Flagg is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals a game on 48.6% shooting from the field and 36.6% shooting from beyond the arc. He leads the Blue Devils in all five of those major statistical categories.

He remains the frontrunner for the John Wooden National Player of the Year award with Auburn's Johni Broome right on Flagg's tail.

Flagg is currently -170 to win the award with Broome at +120 odds per ESPNBET. Flagg overtook Broome earlier in the season as the leader after Broome missed some time with a severe ankle sprain.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a huge non-conference matchup at Madison Square Garden against Illinois (17-9, 9-7 Big 10) on Saturday night (8:00pm ET, FOX). The Blue Devils are 0-2 on neutral courts this season with losses to Kentucky and Kansas.