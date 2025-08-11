Cooper Flagg posterizing a few young players is must-watch basketball

Cooper Flagg has ups, everyone knows that... even the NBA Summer got to witness that in his appearance versus the San Antonio Spurs this year.

He is also significantly taller than a lot of basketball players who can handle the ball as well as he can.

However, it isn't often that a young star like Flagg has the opportunity to combine his handles, his height, and his vertical to blow past players who are even younger than he is. However, that's exactly what the former Blue Devil did this past weekend.

Flagg hosted a developmental camp, alongside his brother Ace, for boys and girls from the ages of 6 to 11 years old. The Duke legend dunked on almost every single one of them.

From off-the-backboard alley oops to over-the-head reverse dunks, Flagg tore up the court, and likely left the rim a few degrees lower than he found it, as the young players tried their best to defend him.

It was all in good fun, of course, with the children who were sitting on the sideline reacting with complete awe as they watched Flagg play the game he loves most and have fun while doing it.

Of course, when Flagg's next season tips off, he will be one of the youngest players in the NBA, not turning 19 until Dec. 21 (a couple of months after the season begins).

During his two-game stint during th.e Summer League, Flagg averaged 20.5 points for his new (blue) team, the Dallas Mavericks. He had a season-high 31 points in his second game, after a rocky debut at the next level, scoring just 10 points in game one.

Flagg's "real" rookie season will tip off on Oct. 22, with a game against their in-state rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. The former Blue Devil is undeniably expected to contribute significant minutes, alongside fellow Duke legends Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.