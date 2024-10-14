Cooper Flagg played a role in Duke basketball getting commitment from Boozer twins
The Duke basketball program continues to churn out elite freshmen talent and its most recent star, Cooper Flagg, played a role in the commitments of Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
Flagg, an original member of the 2025 recruiting class, battled Cameron Boozer for the top individual player ranking throughout the process before Flagg reclassified into the 2024 batch of prospects because his age made him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Montverde Academy (Fla.) superstar was always considered a strong lean towards the Blue Devils in his recruitment even with a late push from UConn to get into the mix. However, despite the thoughts of many from the outside of the recruiting world, the Boozer twins were never a lock to commit to Duke until shortly before the announcement.
Miami and Florida, the two relatively local schools for the South Florida natives, were leaders for the sons of Carlos Boozer despite his deep connection with the Blue Devils. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff went to work on the recruiting trail and not only made up ground, but sealed the deal.
However none of that would be possible without Flagg's reclassifciation.
Duke would have prioritized Flagg over the Boozer's and would not have tried to close the gap between them and the other programs fighting for the twins. There was never a scenario in which Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer played on the same college roster during the 2025-26 season, so Flagg's decision to expedite his path to the NBA made it possible for Jon Scheyer to bring both of the elite talents to Durham.
Now, before Flagg has even helped Duke win a game on the basketball court, he paved the way for two of the biggest players to join the Blue Devils and they will be forever linked in The Brotherhood.