Duke basketball catapults into Top-5 of recruiting rankings after Boozer's decision
It was strange not seeing a high ranking next to the Duke basketball logo when looking at recruiting statistics for the Class of 2025. A program that typically is flooded with high-end high school prospects was still scoreless.
Until Friday.
As the Blue Devils prepare for a highly anticipated season, many are keeping an eye to the future after Cameron and Cayden Boozer announced their commitments to Duke. The twin sons of Blue Devil National Champion and Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer opted for Durham over Miami and Florida.
Cameron, a power forward and No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, and Cayden, a point guard and No. 21 in the country, have now given Duke the No. 5 recruiting class in the country with plenty of time to add more talent.
Only Notre Dame, Iowa State, Butler, and Marquette are ahead of the Blue Devils in the 247Sports rankings but none of those schools have multiple 5-star commitments. Kentucky, who ranks No. 6, is the only other program in the nation to have two 5-star verbal commits.
Duke remains after Nate Ament, Shelton Henderson, and Acaden Lewis.
Henderson recently cut his list of suitors down to three, which include Duke, Texas, and Louisville. Lewis already had a small list of options that came into foucs more last week when he dropped North Carolina from consideration. He is still mulling over Duke, UConn, and Kentucky.
Ament's recruitment is more wide open and after Duke landing an elite power forward in Cameron Boozer, it could be difficult for the Blue Devils to lure the 5-star to Durham.
It's likely that Jon Scheyer adds one or two more high school talents to his 2025 recruiting class and all indications are pointing to another Top-3 ranking for the Blue Devils when everything concludes.