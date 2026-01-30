Cooper Flagg made amazing NBA history that Dukes fans will take serious pride in

Even though the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks are not particularly great and do not play each other very often, the NBA is in a fantastic spot with two former Duke stars leading the way on their respective teams. Charlotte's Kon Knueppel and Dallas' Cooper Flagg have been incredibly impressive during their rookie seasons. Charlotte got the best of Dallas Wednesday night, 123-121.

However, it was Flagg who set a record by scoring 49 points as a teenager, the most in NBA history.

19-year-old Cooper Flagg's 49 points vs. Charlotte was the most by a teenager in NBA history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HHNklCjq0I — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 30, 2026

On the season, Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for the Mavericks. The small forward from Maine has been every bit as advertised as the No. 1 overall pick by the Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. As for Knueppel, the 20-year-old from Milwaukee is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for Charlotte, justifying him going No. 4 overall.

Needless to say, the NBA really needs these two former Duke stars to be pillars for these franchises.

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel dazzle in Wednesday night NBA action

While it was not that long ago Flagg and Knueppel starred for Jon Scheyer in Durham, their former head coach has to be so proud of what his two stars off last year's team are doing at the next level. Although many of the top high school players in the country often flock to Duke, it has been hit-or-miss historically when it comes to a former college star thriving at the next level. The NBA is so hard.

However, it does seem as though Flagg and Knueppel's impressive games will translate. What is important to understand is Flagg is under far more pressure than Knueppel to be the straw that stirs the drink on his new team. Not only did he go No. 1 overall to the Mavericks, but he is the team's new star to try and shine bright in the extended wake of the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Knueppel, he is on the same roster as LaMelo Ball in Charlotte, a franchise that has not done as much historically as Dallas has. Not only does Flagg have to live up to Doncic's greatness, but he is playing in the house that Dirk Nowitzki built. While both players can have undeniable success in the NBA, Flagg is the one who will be more scrutinized for the time being based on where he went to.

To score nearly 50 points before turning 20 is nothing short of impressive for this budding NBA star.